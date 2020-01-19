POLICE officers have launched an appeal for a dash cam after electrical items were stolen in a burglary in Little Oakley.

A property on Rectory Road, Little Oakley was broken into and electrical items were stolen yesterday between 7.30am and 12.30pm.

Police officers said anyone who drove down the road, or saw any people or vehicles coming from this location, is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number number 42/9437/20.

Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit a report on their website.