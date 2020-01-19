THE Police are searching for the man in the picture after a teenage boy was assaulted on a bus in Maldon.

Essex Police officers are looking for the man (pictured above) in connection with an assault on a bus which was travelling from Maldon to Heybridge in December.

The victim, who is a teenager, was punched in the head and hands between 11.25am and 11.30am on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Police officers said they would like to speak to him.

Officers are asking anyone with information relating to the incident to call them on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/199114/19.

Alternatively, anyone with information can Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website crimestoppers-uk.org.