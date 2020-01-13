The winter series of Love Island kicked off with the arrival of the girls.

The five singles include Rochelle Humes's sister Sophie Piper from Essex, Lewis Capaldi's ex Paige Turley and Siannise Fudge, who describes herself as "the princess Jasmine of Bristol".

Customer services adviser Leanne Amaning said she would call herself "the Beyonce of Waltham Forest" but said she had never had a boyfriend.

The group was rounded out by democratic services officer Shaughna Phillips, who said she sees herself in Downing Street one day.

Once the girls had met, new host Laura Whitmore arrived at the villa to introduce the boys for the first coupling.

It got off to a bad start when none of the girls stepped forward for the chance to be with Nas Majeed.

However, as the boys had the first pick, he decided he wanted to get to know Fudge better and they formed the first couple of the 2020 series.

By the end of the first coupling, Ollie Williams was paired with Paige Turley, Mike Boateng was with Leanne Amaning and Connor Durman was with Sophie Piper.

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones were also in a couple.

Chatting with the boys, Majeed said he was happy with Fudge but that it was "early doors".

But she told the girls: "I don't fancy him."

"I'm just not feeling it," she added.

The Love Islanders had a shock when they were told two new contestants were moving in to the villa.

The 10 singletons had only been coupled up for a few hours when identical twins Eve and Jess Gale turned up.

"Twins! What a bombshell!" said Nas.

Rochelle Humes wishes sister good luck

Rochelle Humes wished her sister good luck on Love Island, saying she hopes she finds "a nice boy".

The star's younger sister Sophie is one of the contestants on the winter series of the ITV2 show, which started on Sunday night.

Shortly before it got under way, Humes shared a picture on Instagram of a note her six-year-old daughter Alaia had written to her Aunt.

It said: "Go Sophie, you are the best. I love you. So much good luck. Go girl."

Humes, 30, wrote: "Alaia has no idea what Love Island is but bless her she knows her Auntie isn't available for FaceTime and is away doing something that we need to support her for.

"Good luck tonight sis, enjoy yourself and find a nice boy."