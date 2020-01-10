FRESH warnings have been issued by the Foreign Office to British tourists looking to travel to the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Egypt.

Following the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a US strike in Baghdad on January 3, the Foreign Office has warned there has been increased tensions in the region.

A spokesman added: "There is a possibility of an increased threat against Western interests and the security situation could worsen with little warning.

"You should remain vigilant and keep up to date with the latest developments."

All three destinations are popular with holidaymakers looking to escape the cold weather for some winter sun.

But this is the latest travel advice:

Egypt

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all travel to the Governorate of North Sinai.

The FCO advise against all but essential travel to:

the Governorate of South Sinai, except the area within the Sharm el Sheikh perimeter barrier, which includes the airport and the areas of Sharm el Maya, Hadaba, Naama Bay, Sharks Bay and Nabq.

the area west of the Nile Valley and Nile Delta regions, excluding the coastal areas between the Nile Delta and Marsa Matruh (as shown on the map).

A spokesman added: "An estimated 415,000 British nationals visited Egypt in 2018. Most visits are trouble free.

"Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Egypt. There is considered to be a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally against UK interests and British nationals, from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria.

"Although most attacks occur in North Sinai, there is a risk of terrorist attacks across the country.

"Attacks could be indiscriminate, affecting Egyptian security forces, religious sites, large public gatherings and places visited by foreigners.

"There is a heightened threat of terrorist attacks in or around religious sites and during religious festivals.

"You should follow the advice of Egyptian authorities, remaining particularly vigilant and maintaining a high level of security awareness in crowded places and at large gatherings."

Turkey

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all travel to areas within 10 km of the border with Syria, except the city of Kilis.

The FCO advise against all but essential travel to:

all other areas of Sirnak, Kilis (including Kilis city) and Hatay provinces

the provinces of Diyarbakir, Tunceli and Hakkari

A spokesman added: "Following an incident on 7 January 2020, flights are now arriving and departing as normal at Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul.

"If you’re travelling via Sabiha Gokcen, you should contact your airline for updated information.

"British nationals made over 2.3 million visits to Turkey in 2018. Most visits are trouble free.

"Be alert to your surroundings and remain vigilant in crowded places popular with foreign nationals, including during festival periods."

United Arab Emirates

Around 1.5 million British nationals visit the UAE every year and most visits are trouble-free.

But the FCO has urged tourists to be vigilant.

A spokesman added: "Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in the UAE.

"Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners.

"Terrorists continue to issue statements threatening to carry out attacks in the Gulf region.

"These include references to attacks on western interests, including residential compounds, military, oil, transport and aviation interests as well as crowded places, including restaurants, hotels, beaches, shopping centres and mosques.

"You should maintain a high level of security awareness, particularly in public places."