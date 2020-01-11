WHAT would your dream job involve?
If sunshine, rollercoasters and a hefty salary all spring to mind we might have found the perfect position for you.
Travel website Ocean Florida is currently looking for a Theme Park Tester.
The once in a lifetime role will see the lucky candidate spend three weeks in Orlando's most popular theme parks.
And on top of that you'll get a £3,000 salary and the option to take a mate or family member with you.
All you have to do in return is review the rides, photo ops and food on sale.
A spokesman added: "As our professional Florida Theme Park Tester, you will spend three magical weeks in Orlando's most popular theme parks during April/May (depending on availability) and will be tasked with providing essential feedback on each park based on the below criteria:
- Overall experience
- Quality and variety of food & drink
- Souvenirs & brand merchandise
- Suitability for families/couples
- Thrill factor for each ride, show, and display
- Parades
- Photo ops
"As the successful applicant, you will be social media savvy and capture top-notch photo/video content for each element of your experience, as well as a daily video diary.
"You’ll be encouraged to share your experience on your own Instagram account and potentially take over the Ocean Florida social channels."
What you get in return:
- £3,000 salary
- Option to bring a partner/friend/family member (18+) if desired
- Travel and accommodation costs will be covered for you and +1 for the duration of the three-week testing period
- A daily budget to cover specific review activities - such as rating the infamous Hogsmeade Butterbeer
- Fast passes/ photo passes provided throughout the duration of the job (rides, food, tickets, etc)
- Go Pro camera to capture content
- Fitbit to measure steps and heart-rate during different activities
How to apply:
You've got until January 31 to fill out an application form here
Applicants must be aged over 18.
A shortlist of successful applicants will then be progressed onto stage two, where a video application will be required
Stage three will entail phone interviews
The final stage will be one-to-one video interviews, after which, the lucky candidate will be selected
