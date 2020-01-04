DO you know Essex’s most inspiring mum?

Our sister publication, Essex Living magazine, is launching a bid to discover and celebrate some of our county’s best mothers.

Editor and mum-of-one Katy Pearson said: “Mothering and mummy-life can be tough. In the past two decades the number of working mums has surged by 1.2 million – some five million mothers with dependent children are now in work.

“And today’s mums have to contend with many new, never-before-faced challenges.

“So, we at Essex Living believe it’s time to celebrate our county’s most inspiring mums and if you think you know Essex’s best mum, then we want to hear from you.

“They may have overcome adversity, they may juggle incredible work in the community with raising a family. They may be a super step-mum or a fabulous foster carer. They may be a single mum that’s absolutely bossing it.

“They may be your sister. Your daughter. Your friend. Your wife. But if she’s a mum that you think is an inspiration, then we want to hear about her and share her story in our Mother’s Day edition of Essex Living magazine.”

To nominate a mum, email Katy at katy.pearson@living-magazines.co.uk. You must include her full name, age, town she lives in and the reason you are nominating her.

The deadline for nominations is 11.59pm, Monday, January 6.