SOUTH Essex residents are encouraged to get outside more and learn a new skill for 2020.

Explore Essex, under Essex County Council, is running a year-long ‘Explore Essex 2020 Challenge’ to get the people to their country parks, historic venues and coastal landscapes. They’ve created 101 things to see and do across the county from mountain biking in Hadleigh Park and den building in Danbury.

Simon Walsh, cabinet member for the environment, said: “We want to positively challenge people of all ages to join in. Our country parks and historic venues offer play, education and volunteering opportunities.

“They are also the locations for many fantastic events throughout the year, from chocolate and green festivals to outdoor cinema and wildlife walks.”

Everyone who completes 20 challenges will be awarded with a certificate.

For more information on the project visit www.explore-essex.com/events/challenge.