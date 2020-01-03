ESSEX is set for a cold start to 2020 with snow forecast across the country.

The Met Office has advised that temperatures across all of Essex will plummet through January, with parts of the UK predicted to have snowfall.

There will be heavy showers with colder spells in the north for the next week, with predictions that the country could have 14cm of snow falling.

For the period between January 16 and 30, a Met Office spokesman said: "Spells of heavy rain and strong winds look most likely across northern and western parts.

"These could be interspersed by more showery interludes where some snow could fall over higher ground. The best of any drier and brighter conditions appear most likely across the east and southeast.

"There is still a chance for some rain here at times.

"Temperatures look to be above average across the north with the potential for some colder spells.

"Further south, temperatures should be be around normal for the time of year but may be rather cold at times."