With hundreds of thousands of people set to give up animal products for January, Veganuary has arrived with a bang.

The campaign is expected to see more people than ever go vegan for first month of the year.

And fast food restaurants and other chains are also launching new menu items to support their customers.

Here's some of the new dishes.

McDonald's

Launching today (January 2), McDonald's customers can try out the new veggie dippers meal.

Made of yellow split peas, tomato, breadcrumbs, rice and pesto, the dippers are Vegetarian Society vegan approved, which means they are free from animal-derived ingredients, there's been no cross-contamination during production, GMO free and no animal testing.

And there's more good news for diners as they will be a permanent menu addition, available as both a single menu item and as a meal.

Four dippers will be 320kcal and two 160kcal.

And for fans of a Happy Meal, they will also be available as part of this one too.

Image from McDonald's

Greggs

The time has come. pic.twitter.com/AUP82hPcBj — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) January 2, 2020

The late-night launch of Greggs' vegan steak bake was met with 20-minute queues.

Wednesday night's release event in Newcastle for Greggs' new pastry - filled with pieces of meat substitute Quorn, diced onions and gravy - saw over 100 queue to be the first to try the product.

Vegan Emma Phillips queued for around 20 minutes and said she "really liked" the bake, adding it is "better than the vegan sausage roll".

The vegan bake has been launched in 1,300 shops initially and will cost £1.55. It will be rolled out to a further 700 shops on the January 16.

It includes 96 layers of light and crisp puff pastry with Quorn pieces and diced onions in a rich gravy.

The release of Greggs' vegan sausage roll last January saw the company's profits soar more than 52% to £36.7 million for the 26 weeks to June 29 2019.

KFC

On Thursday KFC released a vegan burger, made with a Quorn fillet, lettuce and vegan mayonnaise.

The fillet is coated in 11 herbs and spices in a sesame bun.

Not one of our best kept secrets... 🌱 #KFCVeganBurger



2/1/20 pic.twitter.com/QtZbBzI4UC — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 1, 2020

Subway

Meanwhile, sandwich maker Subway has released a meatless meatball marinara - made with plant-based meat replacements, marinara sauce and vegan cheese.

Frankie & Benny's

This month's launch of restaurant chain Frankie & Benny's new Vegan menu has been backed by rock music legend Meat Loaf.

The American singer said: "When Frankie & Benny's first approached me to rebrand to Veg Loaf I said no way in hell - I won't do that... But, I'd do anything for our planet and dropping meat for veg, even for just one day a week, can make a huge difference."

Wagamama

wagamama has launched watermelon tuna during Veganuary.

The vegan ‘tuna’ is made with dehydrated watermelon which is then sliced, seared and served hot.

The look and texture is incredibly similar to tuna sashimi, although the flavour remains reminiscent of watermelon.

The ‘tuna’ is dressed with a miso sesame sauce and sits on a bed of white rice which is dressed with soy seasoning and accompanied with pickled radish, kale and tender stem broccoli and an avocado, edamame and tofu guacamole.

Carluccio's

Carluccio’s is introducing a tortelloni pasta filled with ‘Veganzola’, a plant-based ‘Gorgonzola’, as part of its new Cucina Verde menu created especially for Veganuary.

Veganzola is a plant-based alterative to the Italian favourite and has the characteristic tangy flavour that makes the cheese so iconic.

It is available from January 8.

Other dishes on the Veganuary menu include Gnocchi e Zucca, pan-fried gnocchi and butternut squash with spinach pesto, crispy sage and pesto and Panella di Ceci, Carluccio’s take on the popular Sicilian street food; crispy chickpea fritters.