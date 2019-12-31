TWO beloved radio hosts are set to launch their brand new breakfast show at a Southend based Radio Essex on Monday.

Martin & Su, formally of Heart Essex, will present a weekday breakfast show, The Breakfast Club, starting from Monday.

Martin & Su had left Heart after restructuring earlier this year.

Programme director and existing breakfast show presenter Chris Brooks said: “I am absolutely delighted to bring these guys back to their rightful home of morning radio in Essex.

“Myself and Abbie, who I currently present The Breakfast Club with, are more than happy to move to The Drive Show to make way for these legends.

“I also want to thank Paul Lovett on Drive for all the hard work he has done for the station over the last ten years and I am happy that he is staying on with us on our new weekend schedule and helping us with cover as we move forward.

“This is a huge opportunity for us to cement our position as Essex’s number one music station and I can’t wait to hear them back on air in Essex in 2020.”

The presenting pair said they “couldn’t be happier” to take on the new role and said support from fans had been “unprecedented” and “a total shock”.

Su Harrison said: “Well what a year it has been for Martin and I, as most people will know throughout the summer we have not been on the radio and it has all felt very strange, we have loved broadcasting across the county for the last 18 years together, so it has been an interesting summer not seeing each other each morning.

“But that is about to change and we couldn’t be happier.

“We will be back on air on the 6th January 2020 doing breakfast on Radio Essex.

“So wherever you have been for the last seven months please come back to us and we promise to bring the same silly sense of humor back to Essex and wake you up in the mornings just like we use to, only with not as much P!nk.”

Martin Day said: “Support from the people of Essex was unprecedented and a total shock. I had no idea people really liked the show and wish they’d told us when we were on air.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of people’s morning routine and for having a reason for getting out of bed.”