MCDONALDS is bringing back a popular favourite - but only for a limited time.

The fast food chain is ditching the Christmas turkey and spicing up January with the return of its much-loved Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

Those who missed out when they first launched in August are in luck as the spicy version of the iconic snack will be back on the menu.

However, this time the nuggets will only be around for four weeks.

They will be available from 11am on Thursday, January 2, but if you want to try them then you'll have to be quick.

Following a much-anticipated launch, the spicy version proved popular with customers, with fans taking to social media to demand their return.

Priced the same as regular McNuggets, the Spicy McNuggets are made with a specially developed recipe and come with a Tabasco based dip.

The product first launched in the UK in August 2018 for a limited eight-week period.

They have also been trialled in the US and Asia, while Australian branches have them on the menu permanently.