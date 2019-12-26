Officers investigating an assault on a bus now say teenagers tried to break up a fight between a man and woman.

Police are continuing to investigate an altercation involving a man and a woman on a bus in Frinton.

A man aged in his 20s and a woman believed to be aged in her 30s or 40s were involved in an argument on the number 98 bus in Rochford Way at about 3.15pm on Monday 2 December.

The man then reported being assaulted by the woman and a number of teenagers.

Police have now received further information and it is believed the teenagers had intervened to break up the altercation between the man and woman.

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Police are asking the woman reported to be involved in this incident, and any passengers on the bus who have yet to come forward, to contact Clacton’s Local Policing Team on 101, quoting reference 42/190857/19.

The woman was described as white, had red hair, and was with a blonde girl who is believed to be around four-years-old.