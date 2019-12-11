Crowds of revellers flocked to a popular nightclub made famous by a reality TV show for a relaunch party.

Sugar Hut in Brentwood has relaunched after being bought by the team behind Studio 338 in South East London.

The sold-out opening party showcased a world-class DJs with sets from garage legends Sunship and Groove Chronicles, female Dutch DJ Chelina Manuhutu and former Ibiza star Brandon Block.

Events Director Dan Perrin said he plans to bring the best of Ibiza to Essex with parties coming up from the likes of Red Bull, Sankeys, Zoo Project, Café Mambo, and Hot Bed.

The venue has been fitted with new sound systems from VOID, all new lighting, screens and infrastructure as well as fresh new decor throughout. The new interiors combine heritage luxe with playful eccentric English glamour to fit with the aesthetic of the historic listed building.

Downstairs features a stunning new bar decorated with silver leaf covered wheat and flowers, backlit with ice-blue lighting to create a dramatic effect. Silk red roses cover the ceiling of the main bar and dance floor, which features handmade gold leaf and red rose petals under clear resin table tops and gold velvet banquette seating, resulting in a luxurious clubbing experience.

Even the bathrooms have been given an instagrammable makeover, with decadent gold swan taps and basins topped with resin covered swirls of gold, pink and purple in hand-painted designs.

A dedicated gender-neutral powder room and dressing area complete with vanity areas, full length mirrors and lounge seating gives party goers the chance to mingle while they touch up hair or makeup.

The central cobbled courtyard has been given a new floor to ensure comfort and safety to heel-clad revellers, and the venue will employ a a door picker to insure a friendly and welcoming atmosphere inside the venue during club nights.