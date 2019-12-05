FIREFIGHTERS have issued a warning to be wary of faulty Christmas lights over the festive season.

A dramatic video showing the effects faulty lights can have on a dry tree has been released by firefighters.

The video shows how a broken light can spark an inferno on a Christmas tree that could spread to the whole room in less than a minute.

In seconds, the video shows a living room enveloped with fire.

The London Fire Brigade warned: "Check your Christmas tree lights are in good condition and turn them off before you go to bed.

"Marke sure you have working smoke alarms."

 

Advice from firefighters is to:

  • Never place candles near your Christmas tree or furnishings and don't leave them burning unattended.
  • Don't attach decorations to lights or heaters as they burn easily
  • Don’t overload plug sockets
  • Check on elderly relatives and neighbours - make sure they are fire safe.