FREEZING temperatures are set to bring "ice fog" across the county next week, the Met Office is warning.

The organisation issued a yellow weather warning for fog on Saturday morning between 1am and 11am.

The forecaster is also predicting "ice fog" will set in between Monday and Wednesday.

Experts say: "Essex is forecast to be frosty each night, with areas of freezing fog forming or expanding.

"It will be cold each day, despite bright or sunny spells developing once the fog eventually clears, although locally fog will persist."

Fog can cause significant disruption for drivers and extra care is advised on the roads.

Residents could also need to get those scrapers and de-icer out of the cupboards, if they aren't already, and remember to allow extra time to clear your car in the mornings.