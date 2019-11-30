Christmas is a time for family, spending time together...and eating.

And to avoid disappointment when it comes to food this festive season, you are going to need to book your supermarket delivery slot for Christmas as soon as possible.

Last year, some shoppers were left high and dry after delivery slots at Tesco sold out within minutes.

So, make sure you're not one of them this year and get your window guaranteed.

Tesco

Those lucky people who have a priority delivery saver slot will be able to book their delivery from Wednesday November 27.

This is for delivery or collection from all stores from December 20-23 and selected stores on December 24.

All the other delivery slots will be available from Saturday November 30.

Slots go live three weeks before the individual day of delivery or collection, but the table below will give you a better idea.

Sainsbury's

You can book your delivery or collection from Friday, November 29.

Don't forget, you can also update your basket and then re-checkout at any time until 11pm the day before your delivery is due.

Asda

If you're an Asda customer you should be booking your slot now as it opened on November 18.

Morrisons

Priority customers have been able to book slots from November 4.

All other customers can book their deliveries for December 20-24 from November 27. So get moving if Morrisons is your supermarket of choice.

Waitrose

This is already bookable. Most slots on December 22 and 23 are booked at your local branch.

You have to spend a minimum of £60 at Waitrose to book a slot and there’s free delivery.

Ocado

You can book now for deliveries, but you'll need to book quickly as they're going fast. When we had a quick look, the latest delivery dates still available were on Saturday December 21.