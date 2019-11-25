A lorry driver accused over the deaths of 39 migrants has admitted

to plotting to assist illegal immigration.

Maurice Robinson, 25, who was allegedly part of a global smuggling ring,

is charged with the manslaughter of a group of men, women and children

found dead in a refrigerated trailer.

The bodies of eight females and 31 males were discovered in the trailer

attached to his Scania cab in an industrial park in Grays, early

on October 23.

The victims were later identified as coming from various provinces of

Vietnam, with the youngest being two boys aged 15.

Robinson, who is known as Mo, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link

from Belmarsh prison for a plea hearing.

Wearing a light blue sweater and tan trousers, he spoke to confirm his

identity and British nationality.

During the hearing before Mr Justice Edis, he admitted conspiracy to

assist unlawful immigration between May 1 2018 and October 24 2019.

The charge states that he plotted with others to do "an act or series of

acts which facilitated the commission of a breach of immigration law by

various persons".

He also admitted acquiring criminal property - namely cash - on the same

dates and transferring criminal property.

Robinson, of Laurel Drive in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, was not

asked to enter pleas to other charges, including 39 counts of

manslaughter.

He was remanded into custody until a further hearing on December 13.

