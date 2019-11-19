An Essex mother and her two children were among six British nationals unlawfully killed in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, an inquest heard.

High-flying lawyer Anita Nicholson, 42, who grew up in Grays, and her children, 14-year-old Alexander Nicholson and Annabel Nicholson, 11, died instantly when an IED was detonated in the restaurant of the Shangri-la Hotel in Colombo where they were staying on April 21 this year.

Mrs Nicholson's husband Ben was the only member of the family to survive the blast at one of seven locations targeted by terrorists.

IT director Lorraine Campbell, 55, and married couple William Harrop, a retired firefighter, and doctor Sally Bradley died in a blast in the restaurant of the Cinnamon Grand Hotel.

Senior coroner for Essex Caroline-Beasley-Murray recorded that all six were unlawfully killed as she concluded inquest hearings in Chelmsford today.