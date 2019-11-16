THE Essex Business Awards were a huge success as the hard work and dedication of businesses across the county was honoured.

Established for 20 years, the awards celebrate the very best business successes in the area.

The aim of the awards is to raise company awareness, increase networking opportunities and improve company image and customer confidence.

The awards recognise the efforts of companies who have one thing in common - the dedication to achieve excellence.

The awards are open to all companies in Essex regardless of size.

Here is your full list of winners, runners up, and sponsors from last night's award presentation.

New Company – supported by Systematics

· Prosper Design Group Ltd - WINNER

· Best for Training

· Design box Media

· Kings Plumbing

Small Business – supported by BASIS

· Dee Creases - WINNER

· Acacia Business Services Ltd

· Design Box Media

Growing Business – supported by Evolution foundation college

· SwimMania Swim School - WINNER

· Sicuro UK Ltd

· Comfort Service Group

Excellent Customer Focus – supported by The Face Painting Shop

· Community Dental – WINNER

· Jerk Station

· Veterinary Physiotherapist

Digital Award – supported by Newsquest

· Hunter Gather Foods – WINNER

· Face Painting Shop

· AcTronics

Excellent in marketing – supported Hawthorns Braintree

· Growth Lab Consultants - WINNER

· Bootcamp Squad / Butterfly Programme

· Revive Digital

Community award – supported by Havens Hospices

Charity

· The Cascade Foundation – WINNER

· Friends of Essex London Homeless

Private

· Utilize Plc – WINNER

· Evolve Intervention

Employer – supported by Adult Community Learning (ACL)

· Utilize Plc - WINNER

· Daniel Connal

· Nationwide Traffic

B2B – supported by Rossi Ice Cream

* The Face Painting Shop - WINNER

* Evans Insurance

* Acacia Business Services Ltd

Apprentice – supported by Colne Housing​

Catherine Jones – First Data - WINNER

· Naureece Hutchence – Nanna’s Day Nursery

· Sophie Craske – Beresford’s·

Entrepreneur – supported by Colne Housing

· Charlie Day – Sounds Right Phonic classes for Kids - WINNER

· Jordan Weller – 97th Vintage

· Georgia Burbridge – Delta Membrane

Business Woman – supported by Willmott Dixon Construction

· Zoe Crane – SwimMania Swim school – WINNER

· Carol Slade – Master Frame Windows

· Justine Berkeley – SBM Services

Business Man – supported by by Cadman Group & Kids Backs 4 The Kids

· Neil Sweeney – Sicuro UK Ltd - WINNER

· Rod Oakley – SDH Solutions

· Ryan Jackson – Gemini parking Solutions