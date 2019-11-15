Those who crave a McDonald's breakfast but always miss that deadline are in luck.

The burger chain has announced they will be extending their breakfast time until 11am in ALL their restaurants.

McDonald's currently serves breakfast in most places until 10.30am.

The later finish in all their restaurants will start next week, on Wednesday November 20.

It comes after a successful trial in 122 restaurants earlier this year.

And there's good news for those who can't even be bothered to get out of bed as you'll still be able to place an order through Uber Eats until 10.45am.

However, there is a downside for those wanting a Big Mac, as the change will mean they'll have to wait a little longer until the menu flips over.

Michelle Graham-Clare, vice president food and marketing at McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “We all understand the pain of missing out on a McMuffin by a matter of minutes.

“We have listened to our customers’ pleas and are delighted to extend breakfast serving time until 11am.”