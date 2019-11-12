THE public are being warned to ignore a Tesco scam spotted circulating on Facebook.

The post claims everyone who shares the Tesco giveaway post will be sent a £50 coupon.

it states the coupon giveaway is in celebration of the retail giant's anniversary and applies "Today only".

However Essex Trading Standards says the post is fraudulent and has no connection to Tesco.

A spokesman said: "Nobody who participates will receive a coupon.

"If you see one of these giveaway posts, don’t be tempted to participate.

"You have no chance of winning the promised prize, and you may risk your privacy and security by sharing your personal information with online scammers."

Another scam post, claiming to offer £1,000 in Argos vouchers is also doing the rounds online.

A post claiming that everyone who shares and takes part in an Argos giveaway post will be in a chance of winning £1000 in vouchers is also circulating on Facebook.

Essex Trading Standards said: "This post is fraudulent and has no connection to Argos.

"Nobody who participates will receive the vouchers."