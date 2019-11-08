Items belonging to the late Keith Flint have sold for nearly £350,000 during an auction.

A total of 170 of the The Prodigy frontman’s possessions went under the hammer in Cambridge last week to help settle the liabilities of his estate.

The singer’s custom-made gothic oak and steel bed, which is supported at each corner by entwined thorns and is accessed via steps supported on the back of a crouching winged mythical beast, sold for £8,500.

The winning bid for a collection of his body jewellery, including a distinctive nose piercing that he wore on and off stage, was £2,200.

Flint’s three “Moonman” MTV awards proved to be the most expensive lot on the night, selling for £16,000.

The final total raised once all items had sold was £347,750.

Martin Millard, a director at Cheffins Fine Art where the items were auctioned, said: “The Keith Flint Collection surpassed all expectations.

“The interest in the sale was phenomenal and there was a fantastic atmosphere in the saleroom throughout the evening, with fans travelling from all over Europe to attend and further bidders joining in via the internet.

“The night saw strong bidding on all of the lots and we are delighted to have achieved such a total on behalf of the estate.”

Such was the interest in Thursday’s auction, there were reports the Cheffins’ website crashed at the start of the auction due to high demand.

Among the other items sold were a large welded aluminium and steel model ant, the insect used as The Prodigy’s logo, which went for £8,000.

A gold presentation disc given to Flint for the success of the band’s debut album, Experience, which was released in 1992, sold for £13,000.

A collection of European presentation discs given to Flint for The Prodigy’s third studio album, The Fat of the Land, in 1997 sold for £8,000, while discs for their second studio album, Music For The Jilted Generation, from 1994 raised £5,000.

His Alpinestars motorcycle racing leathers and Arai crash helmet fetched £3,200.

A mixed media artwork called Ninja Butterfly And Bees, created by his bandmate Maxim sold for £4,000.

A Gianni Versace Medusa head silver ring, along with a collection of other mostly silver rings, sold for £5,500.

Flint was found dead at his home in North End, near Dunmow, on March 4 this year, aged 49.

A cause of death was given as hanging but his inquest recorded an open verdict.

Plans are in place to immortalise the Prodigy star by putting up a statue of him in his hometown of Braintree.

A mural of Flint has also been painted at Braintree Town FC's ground in Cressing Road.