ALL 39 bodies that were found in a lorry in Grays have been identified, Essex Police have confirmed.

The force has been working with Vietnamese Police officers to present cases to Her Majesty’s Senior Coroner for Essex to verify the identities of the 39 people discovered at Grays on Wednesday 23 October.

A series of files have been brought before an Identification Commission, and HM Senior Coroner Mrs Caroline Beasley-Murray has now formally identified all of the victims, and the families of those victims have been notified.

Mrs Beasley-Murray said: "May I take this opportunity to offer my deepest condolences to the victims’ families."

The senior officer in charge of the enquiry, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said: "This is an important step in the investigation and enables us to work with our Vietnamese Police colleagues to support the families of those victims.

"It is only right that we provide an opportunity for family members to take in the news confirming the death of their loved ones before releasing any further information.

"Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those whose tragic journey ended on our shores.”