THERE are major delays on Greater Anglia trains after a track defect.

The track defect has caused a set of points to be out of use, resulting in the 17:04 service from Liverpool Street to Southend being cancelled.

The 16:30 service from Southend to Liverpool Street was also cancelled.

Services across Essex have also been affected, with trains from Liverpool Street to Clacton, Braintree, and Witham, all cancelled.

The 17:25 train from Liverpool Street to Southend will be formed of eight coaches rather than 12.

Greater Anglia tweeted earlier this evening: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.

"Specific train service alterations are available here: "http://journeycheck.com/greateranglia/."