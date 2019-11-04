Vietnamese police have arrested eight more suspects in connection with the deaths of 39 people found dead in the back of a lorry in Grays.

Police say they were arrested Sunday on charges of organising people smuggling overseas.

Vietnam's state-run Thanh Nien newspaper, reported that the country has sent a delegation with officials from the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the UK to work with the British authorities on the case.

"The government is trying to repatriate bodies of the victims as fast as possible according to Vietnamese, British and international laws," Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam reportedly said.

A minute's silence was held across Essex in memory of the 39 people on Friday.

Thousands of people, including those at Essex Police headquarters, fell silent at 11am on Friday as a mark of respect for those found dead in a container in the Waterglade Industrial Park on October 23.

Two men from Northern Ireland – Maurice Robinson, 25, of Laurel Drive, and Eamon Harrison, 23, of Mayobridge, Co Down, have been charged with manslaughter following the deaths.

Three other people arrested in connection to the incident have been released on bail. Anyone with information relating to the case should call Essex Police’s Major Crime Team on 101.

People can also call the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit information through their website at crimestoppers-uk.org