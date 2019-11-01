FAMILIES for some of the victims of the 39 deaths in Grays have been identified, Essex Police say.

In a lengthy update from Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith, he stated while police cannot yet publicly identify any of the victims found on October 23, they now believe they are Vietnamese Nationals.

Chief Constable Smith said: "Essex Police is continuing to work closely with HM Senior Coroner and the National Crime Agency to progress the investigation and help identify the victims.

"At this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese Government.

"We are in direct contact with a number of families in Vietnam and the UK, and we believe we have identified families for some of the victims whose journey ended in tragedy on our shores.

"The confirmatory evidence needed to formally present cases to HM Senior Coroner for her consideration has not yet been obtained.

"This evidence is being gathered across a number of jurisdictions worldwide.

"As a result, we cannot at this time announce the identity of any of the victims.

"We will continue to co-operate closely with the Vietnamese Government, and others, to identify the victims and offer our support to all those affected by this tragedy.

"From the outset, our thoughts have been and remain with those who have lost loved ones in this tragic incident.

"I would like to continue to appeal to anyone who has information that may assist us in our process to identify the victims to please contact Essex Police.

"Details of how you can pass information can be found at mipp.police.uk where there are also details on how to contact us translated in to Vietnamese.

"We have specially trained people, supported by Vietnamese interpreters, answering our dedicated hotline between 9am to midnight, seven days a week on 0800 056 0944 if you live in the UK and 0044 207 158 0010 if you’re dialling internationally.

"Please come forward and help us to provide answers to the 39 people’s families.”

A second man has been charged with manslaughter in relation to the discovery of the bodies in Waterglade Industrial Park.

Eamon Harrison, 23, of Northern Ireland, faces 41 charges including 39 of manslaughter.

He appeared before Irish High Court earlier today.

Maurice Robinson, 25, also of Northern Ireland, appeared in court this week and will next appear at the Old Bailey on November 25.