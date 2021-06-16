A NON-PROFIT animal charity in a seaside town has scooped an award from one of the country’s leading pet retailers, leaving volunteers “chuffed”.
The National Animal Welfare Trust, in The Street, Little Clacton, cares for and nurses abandoned dogs and cats before finding them new homes.
The organisation, which is run by expert workers and volunteers, has now been named as Pets At Homes’ local Charity of the Year for 2021.
A spokesman for the National Animal Welfare Trust, said: “We are so chuffed to announce we are Pets at Home’s local Charity of the Year.
“Yes, that’s right. The brand new Clacton branch is proudly supporting our centre and the work we do.”