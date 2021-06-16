SEASIDERS have been given the first of thousands of bikes set to be handed out as a part of a community cycling project.

Essex Pedal Power, supported by the likes of Tendring Council and Sport England, is a new initiative designed to make cycling more accessible to everyone.

Over the next two years, a staggering 1,300 eligible residents living in Clacton and Jaywick will be able to apply for a free new bike.

The project’s pilot, also backed by Essex County Council, Cycling UK, and the Active Wellbeing Society, was launched at the Jaywick Community and Resource Centre.

The event saw the first batch of successful applicants receive their state-of-the-art cycles ahead of a planned mass distribution between now and 2023.

Volunteer Rickie Russell, who has not long moved to Jaywick, said he was thrilled to hear his application had been approved.

He said: “Becoming a volunteer was a fantastic opportunity to meet members of the community, in which I recently moved to.

“The bikes are built by the community, for the community and I feel very proud to be a part of the Essex Pedal Power journey.”

The £2.7million Essex Pedal Power scheme was started in a bid to create more opportunity for cycling in area which suffer deprivation.

It is hoped by giving away free bikes, which often cost hundreds of pounds, inequalities within communities will be addressed and mitigated.

As well as improving physical and mental health, the project will also help the environment, boost access to employment, and benefit transportation in the area.

The construction of a new cycle route connecting Clacton to the train station is now underway and the existing Jaywick to Clacton route is being upgraded.

Lee Scott, Essex councillor responsible for highways maintenance and sustainable transport, said: “Active travel is better for the environment, better for people’s health, reduces congestion and avoids creating pollution.

“Providing access to sustainable forms of transport is a key part of Essex County Council’s ambitions for climate action and our wish to provide people with alternative ways to travel.

“I am delighted to be here to support the launch of this fantastic project.”

Following the initial phase, Essex Pedal Power will develop new community cycling groups and clubs providing volunteering opportunities for residents.

Training will also be provided free of charge to assist residents in learning how to ride a bike and carry out basic bike maintenance.

The initiative is currently only open to eligible residents in Clacton and Jaywick Sands but there are plans to expand to other areas across Essex.

Applications for a free bike are open. To find out more visit bit.ly/Essex-Pedal-Power.