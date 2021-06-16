A LONG-SERVING community police officer who has spent his entire career patrolling the streets of two seaside towns has retired.
PCSO Brian Petley, of Essex Police’s Tendring Community Policing Team, has called it a day after more than 16 years of service to the force.
He predominantly worked in Walton and Frinton and is therefore well known with residents and business owners in and around the area.
On his final day, his fellow officers and staff members at the Walton Police Station painted a large banner to wish him well and commemorate his achievement.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “Friends and colleagues would like to thank Brian for his hard work and dedication over the years.
“He will be missed but never forgotten. Congratulations and have a very long and happy retirement, we all wish Brian well in the next chapter of his life.”