AN assemble of fairytale characters embarked on a lengthy walk in aid of a vital charity close to all of their hearts.

Anne Haslam, 50, of Brightlingsea, strolled from the coastal town’s Vines Bistro to the Plough, in Great Bentley, and back again while dressed as Snow White.

She was joined by her seven dwarfs: Mel Thomson; Lauren Harrison; Skye Rutter-Collins; Luke Farrell; Rachel Olley; Lynda McGroarty; and Karen Robinson.

The landlady, who runs the Freemasons Arms, in Sydney Street, was also accompanied on the 8.4-mile round trip by her charming prince, Dan Hindley.

The charity walk was held in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society and the group’s efforts impressively raised £2,061.

“The walk was exhausting in the heat but the gang sang and laughed all the way,” added Anne.

“We had snacks and drinks complimentary of The Plough, in Great Bentley, before descending on the return back to Brightlingsea.

“Thank you to everyone that donated, tooted and cheered us along the road.

“It was much appreciated and kept our spirits high.

“It was a fabulous day and we raised £2,061.”

Everyone who took part in the fundraising saunter has in some way been impacted by Alzheimer’s disease in recent years.

Mel Thomson took on the walk for her mum Janet, 74, while Dan Hindley decided to take part for his dad Micheal, 75.

Anne was inspired to tackle the walk in light of her mum Sue Brooks’ ongoing battle with dementia, following her diagnosis shortly before the first lockdown.

The 83-year-old, who once served in the Navy, is now living at Oaklands Care Home, in Brightlingsea, where she is cared for by specialists.

On Sunday, during the walk, the group of walkers stopped by the home to pay Sue a visit.

“She cried,” added Anne.

“My mum was the most independent, strong-willed and strong-headed woman on the planet.

“She has never had a proper illness which has put her down, but this has really taken her.

“It is amusing at times, but it is also very sad how she can be so distant.”

Prior to her mum’s diagnosis, Anne admits to being slightly naive towards just how many people are impacted by dementia and Alzheimer’s.

She, therefore, now hopes the efforts of her and her team of ramblers will make people more aware of the conditions.

“Since her diagnosis, I have realised how many more people dementia affects, such as my friends whose parents have it and I did not know.

“Everyone who is did the walk does have a connection with dementia.

“So, we hope we have also raised awareness of Alzheimer’s and have encouraged others to do charity events.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/swsd2021