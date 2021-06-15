A NEW hub has been unveiled from which community volunteers will now be able to provide further support to residents living in a coastal village.
The Jaywick Sands Community Forum has been helping villagers, charities, and a variety of non-profit groups for several years in a myriad of ways.
The group’s members usually map out their approach to assisting others and launching new schemes either online or through in-person meetings.
They will now, however, be able to regularly meet face-to-face following the opening of their brand new offices in Lotus Way, Jaywick.
Brad Thompson, who volunteers for the community project, said the new site will help them further build on what they have already achieved in the area.
He said: “What an amazing open day, thanks to everyone who came down to see us and talk about what we do and what we have planned in the future.
“Big thanks to the groups and residents, and it was also good to have Sgt Ben Felton and Chief Constable Ben Harrington pop by to the forum’s office.
“It is good to finally have a base for both us and the community.”