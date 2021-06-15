RESIDENTS are being urged to honour young community champions by nominating them for an accolade at an annual awards bash.

The Tendring Youth Awards, now in their fifth year and sponsored by the Harwich Haven Authority, aim to celebrate the achievements of inspiring young people.

Across a wide range of categories, each award is designed to honour young residents who live, study, or work in Tendring, as well as the adults who support them.

Individuals or groups can be nominated for everything from academic achievement and inspirational care to efforts to help the environment.

Last year’s awards were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the age criteria for 2021 has been extended in each category by a year.

Any early nominations submitted in 2020 will also be carried forward, but people still have until July 30 to submit any new nominations for this year’s ceremony.

Karen O’Connor, Tendring Youth Awards chairwoman, said: “Given the past year we have had I would be hopeful of a decent number of nominations.

“But we can only recognise the people who are put forward, and we really need your help to do that.

“Please think about nominating a young person, a group, or an adult volunteer for an award.

“Just knowing they have been nominated will give them some recognition, and of course the best will go on to be shortlisted and possibly win.”

In addition to the occasion’s usual categories, this year’s event will also boast the Covid Champion award.

The new accolade aims to recognise young people who have supported their community, battled adversity, or helped family and friends during the pandemic

“We’ve heard stories of young people supporting their shielding neighbours, working hard with home school, and keeping life going as normally as possible,” added Karen.

“Everyone has had a tough year – so let’s put a smile on some young people’s faces.”

A panel of judges will assess the nominations after the deadline of July 30 and compile a shortlist of finalists.

They will then be invited to a glitzy presentation evening at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on October 19 where the winners will be announced.

To nominate someone for a Tendring Youth Award complete an online nomination form at tendringdc.gov.uk/tendring-youth-awards.

You can also download a form email thetendringyouthawards@gmail.com or return it by post to Tendring Youth Awards (Nominations), Town Hall, Clacton, CO15 1SE.