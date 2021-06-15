A SEASIDER says she feels “enormously honoured” after being prestigiously recognised by Her Majesty the Queen in her latest birthday Honours List.
Kay English, of Frinton, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her services to transport management in the City of London including during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She has been traffic manager in the city since 2009 and her responsibilities currently include on and off street parking and management of special events on the highway.
Kay has worked in parking related services since 1997 in various London authorities as well as authorities outside of London.
After finding out about her honour the 59-year-old said: “It is absolutely incredible and I feel enormously honoured. I was stunned and, unusually for me, lost for words.
“I had a few glasses of champagne with my husband but intend to celebrate in style later in the year.”