THE historic Clacton Airshow has been cancelled for a second consecutive year...but will instead be replaced with a special anniversary fly-by.

The aviation extravaganza sees hundreds of thousands of plane-loving visitors and seasiders line the Tendring coastline every year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic last year’s event was pulled, and this summer’s show has suffered a similar fate as a result of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the lifting of restrictions.

Residents, however, will still be able to get their aviation fix after Tendring Council, which runs the Clacton Airshow, announced a special flypast.

The spectacular sky-show will act as a direct replacement to the airshow and also mark the town’s 150th anniversary, which is being celebrated with a series of events throughout the summer.

It will see the famous Red Arrows fly over Clacton alongside the world-renowned Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The trio will grace the skies on August 26 and 27 and visitors will be encouraged to spread along Clacton’s long coastline as they marvel at the displays.

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said: “It has been a tough 18 months for everybody, so in the Great British spirit we are putting on a fantastic celebration flypast for our residents and tourists.

“This is an important year for Clacton, as the town marks 150 years since it was founded, and what better way to celebrate it and the Clacton Airshow than with a two-day flypast of the iconic Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

“The Red Arrows are flying at very few events this year – with hardly any air shows taking place in this country – so this really is a great opportunity for people to see them take to the skies.

“The Clacton 150 Flypast will be a really feel-good event which residents of the town will be able to enjoy.”

Mr Porter also believes the event will help the town’s businesses following a difficult period.

“We know it will attract visitors to the town and hopefully give a financial boost to business owners and the whole tourism and hospitality sector,” Mr Porter added.

“People can take the opportunity to enjoy everything else Clacton has to offer this summer.

“We hope everyone enjoys the Clacton 150 flypast.”

The flypast is subject to the latest Government guidance on Covid-19 events.