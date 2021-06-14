A FUNDRAISER has been launched with a view of being able to replace a set of life jackets which were ruined during a flood.
Brightlingsea has been badly hit by atrocious weather and high tides on a few occasions over the past year and a half.
In February 2020, for example, bundles of the coastal towns’ beach huts were caught up in flooding caused by Storm Ciara.
Roughly nine months later, lifeboat crews were called to help a man who had become stranded due to rising water levels surrounding Bateman’s Tower.
During one of the floods, the life jackets at the Brightlingsea Boating Lake were badly damaged so a resident has launched a campaign to purchase new ones.
Fiona Morgan, of Brightlingsea, has started a fundraising page to raise £150 for the life jackets.
She said: “Due to the flood we had in Brightlingsea, most of the boating lake life jackets have been ruined.
“It would be greatly appreciated if we could help raise the money for the boating lake to be able to get more life jackets so families can enjoy the boats on the lake safely.
“I know we have an amazing community so I’m sure we can do this. Thank you all in advance.”
To donate visit uk.gofundme.com/f/life-jackets-for-brightlingsea-boating-lake