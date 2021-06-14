MILLIONS of people living in the East of England have been targeted by a scammer since the turn of the year, according to new research.

Citizens Advice Tendring has conducted a survey across the region in an attempt to establish how many people feel they have been scammed since January.

The organisation found a shocking 72 per cent of residents reported encountering a situation in which they felt they were being scammed.

Staggeringly, 75 per cent of those people said they are also worried they or a loved one could fall victim to a scam.

Throughout this year fraudsters have tried to trick locals in a range of ways, but the most popular scam has been the roll-out of fake delivery texts and emails.

The messages claim the recipients have missed a delivery before asking them to reschedule it by paying by giving over their bank details.

In the East of England 57 per cent of people in the area said they have been contacted about a scam of this kind.

Melanie Hammond, chief officer of Citizens Advice Tendring said: “A shocking number of people in the East of England have been targeted by a scammer this year.

“As life begins to unlock, it’s so important we all do our bit and report anything that looks like a con when we see it.

“By learning how scammers operate, and helping each other understand what to look out for, we can all work together to stop fraudsters in their tracks.”

To encourage people to report scams, share their experiences and look out for others, Citizens Advice Tendring has launched the Scams Awareness campaign.

The initiative will run until June 27 and more information can be found by visiting citizensadvice.org.uk/local/tendring.