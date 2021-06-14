A SPECIALIST centre for young people living with autism has officially opened in a village following a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Mill Lane, in Weeley, is an autism residential complex which has been co-produced by TLC Care Homes, Essex County Council and people with a lived experience.

It has been launched to help people aged 18-25 who have autism as they embark on their first steps towards independence.

The interior of the centre has been developed by young adults studying health and social care as part of the Adult Community Learning scheme.

TLC Care Homes also worked alongside a young man with autism who helped develops the project’s marketing and service information.

The facility has now been opened following a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Lisa Homer, of the Envivo Group, which oversees TLC Care Homes, said: “It has been a fantastic experience to work with the students and other professionals to create an environment that has been co-produced, ensuring that we can meet the needs of young adults.

“The reaction of the students as they walked through the property was emotional for us, they were overjoyed to see their ideas brought to life from the mood boards they had created.

“The open day was a fun day for all of us that have been involved and we had the welcome addition of sunshine.

“It has been an amazing project to work on and together we have been able to create a homely and vibrant environment.

“We cannot wait for people to move in and for the journey into adulthood to begin.”

Anyone interested in a career in social care can email l.Hodgson-Darnell@tlccarehomes.co.uk.