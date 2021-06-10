A FAMILY onboard a yacht had to be rescued after a medical emergency saw the boat’s skipper fall unconscious.
Walton and Frinton lifeboat service attended the scene in Hamford Water National Nature Reserve, between Walton and Harwich, just after 7pm last Thursday.
Those onboard the yacht were unsure of their position or how to bring the boat under control after the skipper had suffered a diabetic incident.
Once the all-weather lifeboat Irene Muriel Rees was alongside the casualty yacht, three crew members from the lifeboat boarded the boat to gain control and provide first aid to the unconscious skipper.
The other adult and two children were transferred from the yacht to the lifeboat for reassurance and care.
The yacht was then taken in tow to Titchmarsh Marina, in Coles Lane, Walton, while the lifeboat crew treated the casualty before handing him over to the care of East of England Ambulance Service.
The lifeboat and her crew were back in the berth and ready for service again just before 10pm.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended Titchmarsh Marina just after 8pm last Thursday.
“An adult man was treated at the scene and did not require transportation to hospital.”