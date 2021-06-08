A LEGENDARY singer was reportedly spotted enjoying a knock-out afternoon of boxing entertainment in a seaside town over the weekend.
Sir Rod Stewart, 76, was seen on Saturday by a fan at FC Clacton’s Austin Arena, where Eastside Boxing Promotions was hosting a fight night.
The veteran hitmaker, famous for songs such as Maggie May and The First Cut Is The Deepest, owns a luxury home in Essex, so did not have far to travel.
Icon Rod, who is married to model Penny Lancaster, originally of Chelmsford, was clocked at the event by Ray Pemberton.
The Clacton resident said: “He was just amazing to talk to and was so pleased to be in Clacton.
"I am still starstruck."
Rod Stewarts representatives were contacted for comment.
