TWO stunning floral tributes have been unveiled to mark a seaside town’s vast history and commemorate its milestone anniversary.

The Tendring Council Open Spaces team has revealed a pair of beautiful flowerbeds, which are located next to the Memorial Garden along Clacton seafront.

The displays portray the Clacton Airshow logo and the logo for Clacton 150, a project of exciting activities designed to mark the coastal town’s 150th anniversary.

The gardens’ floral beds are planted in late May and again in October and the number of plants used across the district is now in the region of 250,000 per year.

Designed by a member of staff from Tendring Council, the new displays were planted by staff and volunteers who will maintain them throughout the year.

Michael Talbot, Tendring councillor responsible for environment, said the talent and hard work that goes into the gardens’ maintenance is admirable.

“The seafront gardens are often described as the jewel in the crown of Clacton and are admired by locals and visitors alike,” he added.

“I hope that people will take their time to appreciate the extra work taken in creating these displays.”

Alex Porter, responsible for leisure and tourism, believes the display does a fine job in celebrating Clacton’s rich heritage.

He said: “It is a historical year for Clacton in 2021, marking 150 years since it was formed - we are proud of our town and want to celebrate that fact.

“This striking display is wonderful to see I and encourage everyone to take a look.”