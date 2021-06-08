AN IMMERSIVE outdoor gin festival and cinema is arriving in a coastal town for people to enjoy a film and a drink – or two.
Nightflix’s cinema experience with a gin twist will land in Mayflower Primary School’s field next month.
The event will run for three days from July 2 until July 4, screening classic films on an outdoor screen.
Cinema-goers will be able to enjoy a wide range of gins and mixers, along with a fully stocked bar for those who’d prefer a different tipple.
Deck chairs or VIP bean bags are available to be hired, or visitors can bring their own camping chair.
Films to be shown are Mamma Mia; A Star is Born; The Greatest Showman; Rocketman; Grease and Dirty Dancing.
You can purchase a ticket via www.gincinema.co.uk.