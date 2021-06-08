AN inspiring mum who gave birth to a “miracle” baby despite being told she would struggle to conceive naturally has published a book.

Victoria Fenn, 36, lived in Clacton for 30 years and the town is still very much home for all of her immediately family members.

In 2016 she was diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries.

As a result, Victoria often finds herself in consistent agony and was told by doctors she would unlikely be able to have a child without IVF treatment.

“It has been rough and only through shear persistence did I finally manage to get the doctors to listen,” she added.

“I thought I was going mad at one point thinking it was all on my head and it has made my mental health suffer due to not always being able to do things.

“The pain can be so bad that I am bed bound and even been hospitalised. I have had to miss birthdays, my brother’s paratrooper passing out ceremony and even holidays.”

Victoria’s condition also led to her initially cancelling her wedding day, but her and husband James, 35, have since tied the knot.

Following a miscarriage, the pair also now have a baby son called Hudson, now nearly two who was conceived naturally.

The mum-of-one has since used her rollercoaster journey as the stimulus for her debut book, which is called 12 Months To I Do.

Victoria said: “The initial book was the countdown to my wedding as I found the whole planning very stressful - writing was my release and like therapy for me.

“I started writing my experience down and thought it would make a good book, but during lockdown and after having my baby the book changed direction.

“It is still about the countdown to a wedding but focuses a lot on the bride’s dark past - I wanted to highlight endometriosis as this is an invisible illness.

“I was inspired by my family and just wanted to make them proud of me. I wanted to write honestly about experiences that people go through but do not talk about.”

Since being published Victoria’s debut paperback has flown off the shelves, much to her surprise and delight.

She added: “People have said they haven't been able to get it - on the release day it was unavailable on Amazon due to being sold out on pre-orders.

“It is a bit surreal to be honest and I'm absolutely overwhelmed by the love and support.”

Victoria Fenn’s 12 Months To I Do is available now from online and physical book retailers.