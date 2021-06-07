RAIL passenger journeys in Great Britain over the past year plummeted to the lowest levels of annual passenger usage since records began 149 years ago.
Official statistics from the Office of Rail and Road revealed nationally 388 million journeys were made between April 2020 and March 2021.
This equates to only 22 per cent of the 1.739 billion made in 2019/20, while total passenger revenue in Great Britain was £1.9 billion, compared to £10.4 billion in in the previous year.
The Office of Rail and Road explained this unprecedented fall in usage can be attributed entirely to the impact of the pandemic.
Greater Anglia’s passenger numbers only equated to 22.4 per cent of the previous year’s figures during the testing year.
Graham Richards, Director of Planning and Performance at the Office of Rail and Road, said: "This unprecedented fall in passenger numbers, the lowest annual fall since the time series began, has clearly had an impact on both rail usage and ticketing revenue.
“Despite this, recent estimates published by the Department for Transport show that rail usage has recovered to about 45 per cent of pre-Covid levels by the end of May 2021.
“ORR continues to work closely to support industry and help passengers back on to the railway safely.”