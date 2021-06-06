SHOULD the Covid lockdown extend beyond June 21? That's the question we're asking readers today.

The UK is set to have restrictions fully relaxed on June 21 this year, which is being labelled "freedom day".

However, ministers are "absolutely open" to delaying the June 21 unlocking in England if the Indian variant worsens the country's coronavirus recovery prospects, the Health Secretary has said.

Matt Hancock, in what will be viewed as the clearest indication yet that the target date for lifting all restrictions could slip, stressed that June 21 was a "not before" date and that it was only "pencilled in" as the next step out of lockdown.

The senior Government minister also implied that social distancing could continue beyond the final stage of the Prime Minister's road map.

The comments come as Covid-19 cases have continued to surge in the UK amid reports Boris Johnson is considering delaying so-called freedom day by at least two weeks in order to allow more people to be fully vaccinated against the Indian variant.

The Health Secretary, pressed on whether the June 21 removal of restrictions could be postponed if the Indian variant data "gets bad", told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show: "We are absolutely open to doing that if that's what needs to happen.

"We said in the road map that June 21 is the date by which we would not take Step 4 before that date and that we would look at the data.

"That is exactly what we are doing, so the road map was set up in order to be able to take these sort of changes into account."

It has been reported that revisions to the road map could see the Government backtrack on encouraging a return to the workplace, while social distancing in bars and restaurants is likely to remain, along with limits on audiences in theatres and cinemas.