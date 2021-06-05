AN URGENT appeal has been made to help find a man missing from his Clacton home.
Police are appealing for information to help to find 45-year-old Paul Battons who is missing from his home in Clacton.
A spokesman said: "We are really concerned for his welfare and are making it a priority to find him and make sure he is OK.
"Paul, who also has links to Liverpool, has short brown hair and was reported missing in the early hours of this morning.
"If you see Paul or know where he is please call us immediately on 101."