HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

NANCY JUNE KNIGHTS: Passed away suddenly on 10th May aged 71. Beloved Wife of John. Devoted Mum to John and Jo. Much loved Mother-in-Law to Karen and Dan and treasured Grandma to Freddie. Her kindness and love will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A private service, due to restrictions, takes place on 9th June. Family flowers only. Donations in Nancy's memory to EHAA c/o R Gwinnell and Sons, 24 High Street, Manningtree or via the Tribute Page www.gwinnell.co.uk

HAZEL JEAN BARKER: Passed away peacefully on 14th April 2021 aged 90 years. Sadly missed by family and friends. Due to current restrictions there will be a private family funeral on 9th June 2021 at Weeley Crematorium. No flowers please, donations if wished to Dogs Trust. Any enquiries to Abbey Funeral Service, 01206 366632.

MICHAEL JOHN SHERMAN: Passed away tranquilly at Ipswich Hospital on Tuesday 18th May 2021, aged 85 years. Sadly missed by Wife Lotte. Children Ariane, Barbara and Christopher and their Partners. Grandchildren Joseph, Madeleine and Clare. Great Grandchildren Ella and George. Woodland Burial to take place at Oakfield Wood, Wrabness, Essex on Monday 21st June 2021 at 11:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations to Essex Wildlife Trust c/o Co-op Funeral Services, Century House, Station Road, Manningtree CO11 1AA 01206 391855.

CAPTAIN JAMES SCOBBIE: 29-07-1931 - 26-04-2021 After 2 years of poor health, Jim finally weighed anchor and sailed away. Devoted Husband to the late Janet. Much loved Dad to Joyce, James and Lisa. Proud Grandpa to Lauren, Ella and Chloe. Private funeral to be held at Colchester Crematorium on 4th June 2021 at 11:45 a.m. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to The Mission For Seafarers may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.

SALLY ANN GELLER (NÉE COTTON): Passed peacefully on 24th May aged 80 years at Park View Nursing Home, Ipswich. A Funeral Service will be held at Seven Hills Crematorium in June. Enquiries, flowers, or donations if desired made payable to SESAW, Suffolk & Essex Small Animal Welfare c/o Southgate & Roberts Funeral Directors, 01473 805525.

TONY CHUMBLEY: A well known former pub landlord of The Half Butt Inn, Great Horkesley. Tony sadly passed away after a short illness at home on 8th May 2021 aged 86. A devoted Dad to Bob & Karen, Partner to Ruth and Grandad to Will & Ed. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Funeral Service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd June at 2.00 pm. Followed by a celebration of Tony's life at The Half Butt Inn. Family flowers only but donations in memory of Tony if desired to Cancer Research UK can be made at https://anthonychumbley.muchloved.com Current Covid restrictions are due to be lifted on the 21st June, but just in case they are not, and numbers are restricted at the Crematorium & pub, please contact Bob Chumbley by text: 07717 455 356 or by email: bob1759@btinternet.com if you would like to attend.

ALLEN KENNETH PATRICK BROMLEY: Passed away at Loganberry Lodge on 23rd May 2021. He would have been 83 on 1st June. He leaves his Wife of 61 years, 3 Daughters, 9 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. Funeral at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 11th June at 09:30am and afterwards at his home.

YVONNE MARGARET KNAPPETT (NÉE AXTEN): Died 8th May 2021 at the age of 81. Much loved Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. A private family funeral will be held in June. Donations in memory of made payable to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance or Guide Dogs for the Blind may be sent c/o Southgate & Roberts, 18-20 St Matthews Street, Ipswich, IP1 3EU Tel 01473 805525.

DAVID WINTER: David died at home on 19th May with his wife and children at his bedside. Amazing support from St. Helena Hospice made the transition as painless as possible for all concerned. The funeral takes place at 2 pm on Monday 7th June at Oakfield Wood, Wrabness CO11 2TF. Everyone welcome. Come equipped for changeable weather. No flowers, please. Donations in David's memory to St Helena Hospice may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT TEL: 01206 760049.

MARGARET PEGGY POWELL: At rest 20th May 2021, aged 90 years. Much loved Wife of Arthur. Dear Mum of Daughter Karen and late Son Kevin. Loving Nana of Zoe, Katy, Liam, Georgia and Joe, Great Nana, Sister, Sister-in-Law and Aunt. Due to current restrictions the service will be by invitation only at Colchester Crematorium, Friday 25th June 2021. Donations in memory of Peggy may be sent payable to St Helena Hospice c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800.

EDWARD NIGEL ‘NIGEL’ EDWARDS: Known as 'Nigel' Stronvar, Church Road, Brightlingsea. Loving Dad of Ray and Karen. Much loved Grandad and Great Grandad. Passed away 6th May 2021. Funeral at Weeley Crematorium on 16th June. Private service, immediate family only. No flowers. Donations, if desired, to Mid & South Essex Hospital Charity and Brightlingsea First Responders.

OLIVER HENRY 'OLLY' HARRIS: On 21st May passed away in hospital, Olly of Chelmsford and formerly of Walton on the Naze, aged 83 years. Partner of the late Marion Godwin, a dear Brother, Uncle and Friend to many. Funeral Service on Wednesday 16th June at Chelmsford Crematorium at 1.30pm (Due to present restrictions sadly by invitation only) Flowers or donations to British Heart Foundation may be sent to P G Oxley Ltd., 43-47 High Street, Walton on the Naze, CO14 8BE. Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

THOMAS EDWARD 'TOM' SYRETT: Passed away peacefully on 13th May 2021, aged 91 years. Reunited with Ollie. Much loved Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad and Brother. Funeral service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd June at 11:45am. Family flowers only please. Any enquiries to East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB.