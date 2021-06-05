The eviction ban for private rental tenants has come to an end and many are concerned this could lead to a ‘tsunami’ of evictions and possible homelessness.

Homeless charity Shelter have released advice on what to do in the situation of eviction.

As of last Tuesday, the notice period for evictions will get shorter. Shelter said that most tenants will still be entitled to at least four months’ notice before court action can start.

A section 21 must give at least 4 months’ notice if it’s received on or after June 1, 2021.

Most other eviction notices must also give at least 4 months’ notice but there are some situations where your landlord can give a much shorter notice.

For example, high rent arrears or antisocial behaviour.

However, bailiffs will not evict if you let them know that you or anyone you live with has: coronavirus symptoms, tested positive for coronavirus or been told to self isolate by the NHS.

A survey from Shelter found 22 per cent of renters in England are worried they will lose or be asked to leave their current home at short notice.

Four in 10 said their experience of finding and trying to keep a home makes them worry about finding another home in the future.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “The lifting of the eviction ban signals the beginning of the end for many renters facing homelessness. Thousands of people will wake up on June 1 knowing they’ll soon be kicked out of their home, with nowhere to go.

“The ban has been a lifeline for private renters who have weathered job losses, falling incomes and rising debts in this pandemic.

"But what happens now? Longer notice periods, while they last, will give some worried renters valuable time. But come September, anyone facing eviction will have just weeks to find somewhere else to live.”

What is the eviction proccess?

You can only be evicted if your landlord has followed the proper steps. They must:

give you a valid section 21 or section 8 notice

get a possession order from court if you haven't left by the date on the section 21 or section 8 notice

ask the court for a warrant of possession if you haven't left by the date on the possession order

get an eviction warrant from the court - this means bailiffs can make you leave your home

Citizens Advice says if your landlord hasn’t gone to court yet, it’s worth checking your section 21 notice or checking your section 8 notice first to make sure it’s valid.

If your section 21 or section 8 notice isn't valid, you might be able to challenge the eviction and stay in your home.

I have nowhere to stay overnight. What should I do?

If you have nowhere to stay your local council might be able to give you emergency housing straight away, for example, if you've got health problems or you've got children that live with you.

If you can't get emergency housing your local council might be able help you find a hostel or night shelter.

Where can I get help?

Some charities offer grants and funds to help people facing homelessness.

If your council can’t find you a home, you might be able to get help with a deposit for somewhere to live from your council’s social services department.

Citizens Advice can also help by visiting https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/.