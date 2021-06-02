A MAN has been arrested after officers responded to concerns over drug dealing in Clacton.
Officers stopped and searched a vehicle seen acting suspiciously along Pier Avenue, Clacton, at about 5.45pm on Tuesday.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and a search of his address uncovered a quantity of Class A drugs.
The 55-year-old man, from Holland-on-Sea, has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and remains in custody.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you have any information about drug dealing in your area, please tell us so we can take action.
"Call 101 or report online at www.essex.police.uk.
"Alternatively, you can also contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org."
