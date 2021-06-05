A SET of picturesque and fairytale-like beach huts in north Essex are amongst the most Insta-famous in the UK, according to new social media analysis.

Clothing and homeware retailer Matalan analysed people's posts on social media site Instagram to identify the most picturesque beach huts in Britain.

The firm used the location hashtag for 18 of the UK's most popular seaside resorts and looked at how many of the total images featured beach huts.

There were 7,144 posts featuring West Mersea's iconic pastel coloured huts on Instagram out of a total of 47,000.

This was a whopping 15.2 per cent and the fifth highest number for all of the areas analysed.

The firm also looked at the average price of a beach hut in each area.

Ones in West Mersea will set you back about £31,000.

At the top of the list was Southwold in Suffolk, where 22,568 of the posts in the town were of its famous beach huts - although this was a lower percentage than Mersea at 12.4 per cent.

However, a beach hut in the area will set you back a whopping £150,000.

Matalan described Mersea's beach huts as an "influencers dream" and said they were like something from a fairytale.

Interior Design Masters finalist Siobhan Hannah Murphy, who helped with the study, said Mersea's beach huts were her favourites.

Filming for the second series of reality television competition arrived in north Essex last year, with host Alan Carr rolling into Walton.

Designers were tasked with revamping five beach huts at the famous coastal resort.

Siobhan, who made the final, said: “These huts are my favourites. They are about four times the size of the one I designed on the show but still cosy and bijoux.

"Just bring a pretty floral dress, straw hat and oversized sunnies and you are ready for your close up...and watch those insta likes roll in.”

Other north Essex resorts also featured on the list.

Walton came seventh, with 3,392 posts featuring its huts, whilst Frinton placed just outside the top ten at 11, with 1,618 posts.

Thorpe Bay, in south Essex, came 13th with 1,012 posts.

You can view the full analysis here.