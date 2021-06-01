A CAMPAIGN has been launched to celebrate the wonders of the Essex coastline while challenging the preconceptions people have of the area.

The Visit Essex tourism body has been proactively working to dispel the Essex stereotype since 2019, when it partnered up the Big Wave press agency.

After joining forces the two organisations started the This Is Essex initiative, which encouraged people to view the county through a different lens.

The campaign has since released films and galleries and held opinion-challenging events, which have helped to reposition the county in the minds of others.

The new project, which officially launched on Friday at Brightlingsea Harbour, aims to encourage visitors to explore further than the traditional seaside hotspots.

The likes of Walton, Frinton and Clacton, are often popular destinations for day-trippers, but it is hoped the campaign will help guests widen their remit.

“We have a lot to offer,” said Essex County Councillor Graham Butland, responsible for devolution, the arts heritage and culture.

“From the much-loved resorts to quiet sandy beaches, we want people to explore, experience and enjoy all of the Essex coastline.

“It’s wonderful that we are finally opening up and can enjoy time with friends and family.

“Now that we can get out and about, we would encourage people to step off the beaten track and explore somewhere new.

“Essex is blessed with one of the longest coastlines in the country and acres of space, to go for a stroll, paddle our estuaries and sail alongside our coastline.”

The coastline is also home to native oysters, seals and many species of wading and migrating birds, making it the perfect place for a walk, cycle ride, paddle or sail.

In recent months parts of Essex which are not usually considered the go-to spots for visitors have been quite literally thrown into the spotlight.

Essex’s estuaries, for example, have become very popular in recent months thanks to the filming of Apple TV’s forthcoming series The Essex Serpent.

Brightlingsea, Mersea, Maldon and Alresford were used because of their stunning backdrops, which played host Hollywood A-listers Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes.

More recently, Downton Abbey actors have been spotted filming in Harwich, in addition to Oscar winner Gary Oldman.

Lisa Bone, Visit Essex’s strategic tourism managers, hopes the scheme will encourage more people to explore the county’s saltmarshes and wild landscapes.

The campaign is funded by the Coastal Community Fund. To find out more visit theessexcoast.com and visitessex.com.